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Utumishi fire tragedy: Gov’t to offer psychosocial support to families and students

Education stakeholders expressed optimism that mentorship programmes, coupled with enhanced mental health support, will help create safer and more supportive learning environments for students across the country

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
4 Min Read
PS Ageng'o arrives at Friends Moi Kaptama gilrs

The government has announced plans to provide psychosocial support and counselling services to families affected by the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 16 students at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.

Speaking during a mentorship programme at Friends Moi Kaptama Girls Secondary School in Mt Elgon Constituency, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Children Services, Carren Ageng’o, conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the government’s commitment to helping those affected recover from the devastating loss.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost their children in this unfortunate incident. The government will do everything possible to ensure that the affected families receive the necessary psychological support and counselling during this difficult period,” said Ageng’o.

The mentorship programme brought together key departmental organisations dealing with children welfare and protection, government officials, educators and students to discuss issues affecting learners and their future development.

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The Power of the Mind. Moi Kaptama girls students during a mentorship session by CWSK

Addressing students, the PS emphasised the need for open communication whenever learners experience emotional or mental challenges. She cautioned against destructive actions that endanger lives and disrupt learning.

“Students should feel free to express themselves whenever they are facing mental pressure. Resorting to acts such as burning dormitories only causes destruction, loss and unnecessary suffering,” she said.

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Ageng’o further urged learners to uphold discipline in schools, warning that those found engaging in unlawful activities would face the consequences of their actions.

“Discipline remains a key pillar in education. The government will not hesitate to take appropriate action against individuals who violate the law,” she added.

Also speaking during the event, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Mining, Harry Kimtai , called on the Ministry of Education, the Department of Children Services and security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the cause of the deadly fire.

“All relevant authorities must work together to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and ensure accountability where necessary,” Kimtai said.

He noted that mentorship and guidance programmes can play a significant role in addressing cases of unrest in learning institutions across the country.

“Many of the challenges facing students can be addressed through mentorship, counselling and continuous engagement with learners. Such programmes should be strengthened in schools nationwide,” he said.

From left-PSs Ageng’o, Kimtai and the school’s principal

During the mentorship session, officials from the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) encouraged students to make informed career choices, maintain discipline and embrace spiritual values as important foundations for success in life.

The programme also featured an environmental conservation initiative where students planted more than 5,000 trees within the school compound as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability and protect the environment.

Education stakeholders attending the event expressed optimism that mentorship programmes, coupled with enhanced mental health support, will help create safer and more supportive learning environments for students across the country.

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