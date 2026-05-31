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Kenya flags 25 counties as high risk for Ebola

18 samples linked to EVD alerts had been tested from various regions, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Nyamira, West Pokot and Kisumu, with all returning negative results.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Kenya has identified 25 counties as high risk for Ebola.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni announced that, as of May 30, 2026, Kenya had not recorded any confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

She said 18 samples linked to EVD alerts had been tested from various regions, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Nyamira, West Pokot and Kisumu, with all returning negative results.

Testing is being conducted at four designated laboratories: the National Public Health Laboratory, KEMRI Nairobi, KEMRI Kisumu, and a mobile laboratory in Busia.

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According to the latest risk assessment, 25 counties have been classified as high risk, with 12 categorised as very high risk and 13 as high risk.

The very high-risk counties include Nairobi, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Kisumu, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Siaya, West Pokot, Turkana, Homabay, and Migori.

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The high-risk counties are Vihiga, Kakamega, Nakuru, Kericho, Nandi, Kiambu, Machakos, Makueni, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Isiolo, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Garissa.

 

 

 

 

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