16 Tonnes of donkey hides seized in Mwingi

Authorities have intercepted 16 tonnes of donkey hides at the Kanyonyoo area along the Thika–Garissa Highway during an operation conducted by a multi-agency team.

The seizure comes just three days after the world marked World Donkey Day, during which authorities issued stern warnings against illegal donkey slaughter and urged the public to report such incidents.

Migwani Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Rukia Chitechi confirmed the incident, saying the Kithyoko abattoir poses a threat to residents of the larger Mwingi region.

According to the DCC, the abattoir is suspected of operating secretly despite Kenya’s ban on donkey slaughter.

Two suspects, the driver and turn boy of trailer registration number ZE 4659, are currently being held at Nguutani Police Station.

Chitechi said the consignment had reportedly been transported from a container in Kithyoko, raising suspicions of illegal donkey slaughter activities.

She called on the judiciary to ensure all individuals involved in the illegal donkey slaughter trade are arrested and prosecuted.

The DCC also urged members of the community to remain vigilant and help protect donkeys from illegal slaughter.