BusinessInternational BusinessMarkets

Cuba has run out of diesel and oil, energy minister says

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read
PHOTO | BBC

Cuba has completely run out of diesel and fuel oil, the country’s Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy has said.

In an interview with state-run media, de la O Levy said there were limited amounts of gas available, but that Cuba’s energy system was in a “critical” state as a US-led blockade of oil to the country squeezed supply.

Scattered protests against power cuts broke out in the capital Havana on Wednesday, the Reuters news agency reported.

The US this week reiterated its offer of sending $100m (£74m) in aid to the country in exchange for “meaningful reforms to Cuba’s communist system”.

“The sum of the different types of fuel: crude oil, fuel oil, of which we have absolutely none; diesel, of which we have absolutely none – I am being repetitive – the only thing we have is gas from our wells, where production has grown,” de la O Levy said.

Under the US blockade, parts of Havana have been plunged into 20 to 22-hour blackout periods, he continued.

Headwinds in Kenya drag down EABL net profit to Ksh 12B
State fronts low REITS threshold to boost real estate investment
Vision Pro: Apple’s new augmented reality headset unveiled
Kagwe announce start of Macadamia harvesting , upholds ban on export of inshell nuts

He also acknowledged that the situation in the country had been “extremely tense”.

Hospitals have been unable to function normally, while schools and government offices have been forced to close. Tourism, an economic engine for Cuba, has also been impacted.

Cuba normally relies on Venezuela and Mexico to supply oil to its refinery system. However, the two countries have largely cut off supplies since US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on countries that send fuel to Cuba.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Havana had rejected a US offer of humanitarian aid worth $100m (£74m), a claim Cuba denied.

The US State Department repeated its offer on Wednesday, saying the humanitarian assistance would be distributed in coordination with the Catholic Church and “reliable” humanitarian organisations.

It continued: “The decision rests with the Cuban regime to accept our offer of assistance or deny critical living-saving aid and ultimately be accountable to the Cuban people for standing in the way of critical assistance.”

Washington’s blockade on the country ramped up in early May when the US targeted senior Cuban officials in a wave of sanctions accusing them of committing “human rights abuses”.

Japan pumps Ksh 1.85B into Kenya Power’s last mile connectivity
Raila Odinga’s legacy anchored in Vision 2030, says Secretariat
Equity Group buys Rwanda’s Cogebanque for Ksh 6.7B
Kenya Airways posts first profit of Ksh 513M after a decade
Kenya reports 8pc drop in cyberthreats
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Advancing vaccine research: IVI, Kenya sign agreement to establish country office
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Advancing vaccine research: IVI, Kenya sign agreement to establish country office
Local News NEWS
By-Elections: Voting underway in Emurua Dikirr constituency
Local News NEWS
Tatuu singer Angela Mwandanda set to star in play about mental health
Entertainment Music
IEBC vows to take firm action against polling violations
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

$48M project to boost Uganda’s youth participation in agribusiness

BusinessInternational Business

Workshop on mainstreaming DRC into EAC Customs Union underway in Kampala

BusinessLocal Business

Energy ministry seeks Parliament’s hand in lifting PPA moratorium

BusinessLocal Business

Competition authority nets Ksh 3B from unfair trade practices

Show More