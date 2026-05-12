IEBC warns Ksh33B funding shortfall may affect 2027 polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it requires Ksh74 billion to deliver a free, fair and credible General Election.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Tuesday, the commission warned that a funding shortfall of KSh33 billion could hinder its planned electoral activities.

The revelations were made during the presentation of the IEBC budget estimates for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The electoral body further disclosed that it has so far received an allocation of KSh41 billion.