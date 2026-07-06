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2026 FIFA World Cup on a knife-edge as tournament enters homestretch

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
4 Min Read

  The 2026 World Cup has shed its group-stage skin. Forty-eight teams have become sixteen, and from here on, every match is a cliff-edge. The question hanging over MetLife Stadium on July 19th is a simple one with a complicated answer: are we watching the sequel to 2022, or is a new name about to be written into history?

On one side of the draw, France carry themselves like a team that has unfinished business. Kylian Mbappé is scoring at will, and Les Bleus have looked every bit the machine that reached the final in Qatar. Standing in their way is Morocco, the same side that stunned the world four years ago and now returns hungrier, chasing a first African run to the final itself. Spain and Portugal collide before they can even dream that far, a heavyweight collision between Lamine Yamal’s rising side and Cristiano Ronaldo chasing the one trophy that has eluded him. Whoever survives that battle still has Belgium or the co-host Americans to get past before a final appearance is even on the table.
The other half tells a different story. Argentina, the defending champions, have looked mortal at times but ruthless when it matters, with the shadow of Lionel Messi’s final World Cup dance hanging over every performance. They will be out to erase the memory of Cape Verde when they battle with the Pharaohs. Beyond them lurk Norway and England.  Erling Haaland is riding the form of his life, and a young England side that has quietly made three straight quarterfinals for the first time in decades. Somebody from this half will book a ticket to the final, and it will not be an easy passage.
That geography is what makes this tournament fascinating. France, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, the USA, and Belgium all occupy one side of the draw, meaning only one of them survives to July 19th — Spain and Portugal, in particular, cannot both make the final, since a win for one likely means eliminating the other long before the last match. On the other side sit Norway, England, Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland, and Colombia, a group that must settle its own business first — Argentina and Norway, for instance, would have to meet in the semifinal, not the final, if both keep winning. The final will be a story of two different rooms, one team emerging from each, and only then finding out who they must beat for the trophy.
So will it be Argentina and France again, replaying Lusail’s chaos and penalties? Could it instead be Portugal finally getting Ronaldo his missing trophy against England’s golden generation, or Spain’s dazzling midfield against a rampaging Norway? The bracket only guarantees one thing: whoever reaches July 19th will have already beaten one heavyweight rival just to get there. The stage is set. Now somebody has to perform.

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