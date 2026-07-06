2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

Bellingham’s brace sends ten-man England into Quarterfinals

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY — Jude Bellingham scored twice in the space of 98 seconds to power England to a 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday, sending the Three Lions through to the World Cup quarterfinals despite playing more than half the match with ten men.

England broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Bukayo Saka’s looping cross found Bellingham at the back post for a diving header. Moments later, a sloppy Mexican giveaway let Elliot Anderson steal possession, and Bellingham was on hand again to turn home Harry Kane’s low cross for his second of the night.

Mexico, who had not conceded a goal all tournament, hit back before halftime when Julián Quiñones slammed home a loose ball after England failed to clear a free kick, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The game turned again nine minutes into the second half when defender Jarell Quansah was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Jesús Gallardo, leaving England to see out more than 40 minutes a man short in the thin Mexico City air. Despite the setback, England extended their lead when Kane converted a penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled in the box, making it 3-1.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

Mexico refused to fold, with Raúl Jiménez converting a penalty of his own to set up a nervy finish, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a string of key saves to preserve the win.

The victory ends Mexico’s run on home soil and sends England into a quarterfinal meeting with Norway, who stunned Brazil in the previous round. It marks the third straight World Cup in which England have reached the last eight, continuing manager Thomas Tuchel’s strong start since taking charge of the team.

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