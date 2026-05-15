Listen to Shakira, Burna Boy’s official 2026 World Cup song

A day after the announcement of the first-ever World Cup Halftime show during the final on July 14, Shakira has released the song “Dai Dai” featuring Nigerian Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy.

The song pairs Afrobeats and Latin rhythms to create a global and multilingual pop track as Burna and Shakira take turns on verses before their voices merge into a duet toward the end.

In one verse, they name a number of the world’s most famous soccer players and countries competing in this year’s World Cup: “Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia,” Shakira cheers. “Mexico, Japan, Korea, Netherlands.”

Shakira teased the song last week, sharing a minute-long teaser clip of her dancing in the centre of the field of Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The song has officially been released on YouTube globally.

Shakira is also set to co-headline the Halftime show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey alongside Madonna and Korean band BTS. According to FIFA, the show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising $100 million (KSh. 12.9B) to help children access education and soccer.

The World Cup this year will be hosted in North America, with the US, Canada and Mexico all hosting different events.