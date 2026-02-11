County NewsNEWS

2,520 youth from 30 wards in Garissa County receive Ksh 63M in NYOTA start-up capital grants

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read

A total of 2,520 youth from all 30 wards in Garissa County have received Ksh 63 million in NYOTA Business Start-Up Capital Grants at a ceremony presided over by President William Ruto at the Garissa High School Grounds.

Each beneficiary will receive Ksh 25,000 in the first phase of the program. Of this amount, Ksh 22,000 will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Pochi la Biashara mobile wallet, and Ksh. 3,000 will be invested in a Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), to promote a culture of savings and long-term financial security for the beneficiaries.

In the second phase, each beneficiary will receive an additional Ksh 25,000, bringing the total start-up capital to Ksh 50,000 per youth.

Speaking during the ceremony, President William Ruto underscored the primacy of youth empowerment, describing it as a matter that deserves direct Presidential attention because of its transformative impact on the nation’s socio-economic future.

“When I look at these young people, I see entrepreneurs. We are going to create opportunities for you to work, to build businesses, and to create wealth because it is in you that the future of Kenya is secure,” said the President.

The President revealed that an additional 2,500 refugees residing in the Dadaab Refugee Complex, alongside an extra 2,500 youth from the host communities of Dadaab and Fafi Constituencies, will benefit from the NYOTA Program.

This brings the total number of beneficiaries in Garissa County to 7,500 youth.

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki highlighted the Government’s ongoing infrastructure investments in the North Eastern region, noting that improved roads, markets, electricity connectivity, and digital infrastructure are designed to unlock the region’s economic potential and enable MSMEs to thrive.

Prof Kithure Kindiki further asked leaders to stop politicising drought and assured the more than 3.3 million citizens in 23 Counties affected by drought that the Government has allocated and will continue to disburse sufficient food, non-food items, water, medical supplies and livestock feed for all affected Kenyans without discrimination.

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, noted that the NYOTA Project forms part of broader Government investments aimed at strengthening MSMEs and grassroots enterprises.

He cited initiatives such as the construction of over 400 modern markets nationwide and the Hustler Fund as foundational components of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama assured beneficiaries of the County Government’s full support in creating a conducive working environment for NYOTA entrepreneurs.

“We will work hand in hand with the National Government to ensure these young entrepreneurs have the space, support, and environment they need to succeed,” the Governor stated.

Principal Secretary, State Department for MSME Development, Susan Mang’eni, announced that beneficiaries in Garissa County will undergo a two-month mentorship program tailored at the ward level.

The mentorship will connect beneficiaries to local business ecosystems, including financial institutions, suppliers, markets, and other successful entrepreneurs.

 

