Rwanda forum calls for defence of Africa’s interests

African leaders, business executives and global investors gathered in the Rwandan capital of Kigali on Thursday for the opening of the Africa CEO Forum 2026.

The two-day forum, organized by Jeune Afrique Media Group and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation, is being held under the theme “Scale or Fail: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Africa must take greater responsibility for protecting and advancing its own interests despite possessing enormous strategic advantages.

Amir Ben Yahmed, president of the Africa CEO Forum, stressed that Africa can only achieve meaningful scale if governments, businesses and investors embrace a culture of shared ownership and trust.

Jean-Guy Afrika, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Rwanda Development Board, said that Africa’s demographic growth and expanding markets present enormous opportunities, but warned that the continent must convert that potential into scalable economic transformation.

The annual forum is regarded as the largest international gathering of the African private sector, bringing together high-level discussions, debates and business meetings focused on the role of private enterprise in driving the continent’s development.

The 2026 edition, which has attracted more than 2,000 participants from over 75 countries across Africa and beyond, is calling on public and private sector leaders to commit capital, share risk and build transnational African ownership structures capable of securing the continent’s long-term prosperity.