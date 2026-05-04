37 new judges sworn in at State House

President William Ruto has sworn in 37 new judges of the High Court and the Environment and Lands Court (ELC) at State House, Nairobi, on Monday.

In his capacity as the Chairman of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), President Ruto also presided over the swearing-in of 12 judges of the COMESA Court of Justice, who are charged with interpreting and upholding the COMESA Treaty.

The new Kenyan appointees include 24 High Court and 13 ELC judges nominated following a competitive recruitment process by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

They represent the highest single intake of judges in Kenya’s history, which President Ruto said underscores his commitment to strengthening the Judiciary.

“The government attaches great importance to the role of the Judiciary in nation-building,” he said during the ceremony.

He added: “Guided by our Constitution, which guarantees access to justice for all, we view justice not as an abstract ideal, but as a practical instrument for advancing social justice, strengthening governance, and improving the lives of our citizens.”

Present at the ceremony were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, and Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, among others.

The new judges will boost the number of High Court judges to a historic 115 and those to the ELC to 62, thus enhancing service delivery in the Judiciary.

Judges joining the High Court Bench include Robinson Ondieki Kebabe, Joyce Mkambe Gandani, Joseph Maloba Were, Roseline Akinyi Oganyo, Paul Kipkosgei Rotich, Dickson Odhiambo Onyango, Alex Kimanzi Ithuku, and Martha Wanzila Mutuku.

Other judges are Benard Wafula Murunga, Francis Nyungu Kyambia, Letizia Muthoni Wachira Rwiga, and Kennedy Lenkamai Kandet, Richard Kipkemoio Koech, Emmanuel Omondi Bitta, David Wanjohi Mburu, Dominic Kipkemoio Rono, and Winnie Narasha Molonko.

Also sworn-in were Judges Judith Chelangat Mutai, Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo, Anne Mary Auma Okutoyi, Abdi Mohamud Hassan, Nabil Mokaya Orina, Patricia Naeku Leparashao, and Catherine Akaigwa Kassim.

The new Environment and Land Court judges include John Walter Wanyonyi, Jecinta Atieno Orwa, Peter Muneeno Musyimi, Cyprian Mugambi Ngyathari, Charity Chebii Oluoch, and Elena Gathoni Nderitu.

Others are Gerhard Gitonga Muchege, Charles Nchore Ondieki, Robert Omondi Owino, Bellinda Akoth Akello, Lillian Tsuma Lewa, Ben Mark Ekhubi, and Josphat Ngeria Kuyioni.

President Ruto called on them to discharge their duties with fairness and adherence to the highest measurable professional standards.

“Judges wield immense power over liberty, property, and the administration of justice. With such authority must come clear and measurable standards of professional excellence,” he said.

He explained: “Judicial independence is indispensable, but it must safeguard the integrity of decision-making, not shield poor performance.”

The new COMESA Court of Justice judges include Marvin Mwanamwambwa from Zambia, who will also serve as the President of the Court.

Other judges elected to the Appellate Division are Onephore Baroreraho (Burundi), Monica Mugenyi (Uganda), Timothy Msungama (Malawi), and Salohy Randrianarisoa (Madagascar).

The First Instance Division will be headed by Justice Aggrey Muchelule (Kenya) as the Principal Judge. Other judges in the division are Ahmed Tharwat Mohmed (Egypt), Mazwendoda Mavuso (Eswatini), Ah Foon Chui Yew Cheong (Mauritius), Samia Bella Andre (Seychelles), Ibrahim Hamid (Sudan), and Lavender Makoni (Zimbabwe).

Equally, President Ruto urged them to carry out their duties with utmost diligence, saying their decisions will shape lives and the broader trajectory of society.

“Each case file represents more than a dispute; it carries with it livelihoods, investments, and the hopes of individuals and communities,” he said.

He added: “It is therefore essential to weigh these considerations carefully so that justice is not only legally sound, but also socially responsive and impactful.”