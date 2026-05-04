KCB backed racing team drivers plot conquest of  Pearl of Africa Rally in Uganda

KCB Racing Team drivers have their eyes firmly set on the much-anticipated Pearl of Africa Rally set to rev off on May 7-9, 2026, in Mbarara City, Uganda.

Two-time African Rally Champion Karan Patel will lead the line alongside other KCB-sponsored drivers, including Rwanda’s Queen Kalimpinya, Oscar Ntambi, and Nikhil Sachania.

A total of 10 Kenyan entries have confirmed their participation at the event, underlining the country’s strong presence in the continental championship as crews chase early-season points in a tightly packed standings table.

Championship leader Karan Patel, alongside co-driver Tauseef Khan, return to Uganda as defending champions. The Škoda Fabia R5 duo leads the standings with 49 points.

“Psychologically, I am prepared and ready for it. My racing machine is in a better condition in a rally that keeps us focused on many rally events in the region,” Patel said.

Patel is closely followed in the standings by compatriot Aakif Virani, who sits second on 38 points, while Samman Singh Vohra holds third place on 37 points with co-driver Drew Sturrock. Former national champion Jasmeet Chana is fourth overall on 32 points, partnered by Ravi Chana.

In the ARC3 category, Nikhil Sachania sits sixth overall on 23 points in a Ford Fiesta Rally3, continuing his steady push in the championship. Other Kenyan entrants include Evans Kavisi with Absalom Aswani in ARC2, Joseph Gacheche with Sofia Rantasalo, and Samir Nanji.

The rally will feature 12 competitive stages covering 201.85 kilometers, with a total route distance of 569.16 kilometers across Mbarara and Kiruhura districts.

After the Safari Rally Kenya, Patel leads the drivers’ standings on 49 points, followed by Virani (38), Vohra (37), and Chana (32), while Sachania sits sixth overall. In the co-drivers’ standings, Khan leads on 49 points ahead of Zahir Shah and Drew Sturrock.

Competition begins on May 7 with a ceremonial start in Mbarara, before two days of intense action on May 8 and 9, as the ARC title fight gathers further momentum on Ugandan soil.