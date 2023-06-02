NEWS Local News 42nd Meeting of Sectoral Council on Trade, Industry, Finance and Investment underway...

42nd Meeting of Sectoral Council on Trade, Industry, Finance and Investment underway in Arusha

By
Christine Muchira
-
0
Google search engine

The 42nd Meeting of the Sectoral Council of Ministers on Trade, Industry, Finance and Investment (SCTIFI) is currently underway at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

The five-day SCTIFI meeting started with the Session of Senior Officials on Monday, 29th May and ended on Wednesday, 31st May, 2023. The Coordination Committee or the Session of Permanent/Principal/Under Secretaries is slated for Friday, 2nd June, 2023 while the Cabinet Secretaries/Ministers’ session will be held on Saturday, 3rd June, 2023.

Among the items on the agenda of the SCTIFI are the considerations of the: Report of The Pre-budget Consultations; Report of the Committee on Customs; Report on Trade Matters, and; Report of the Sectoral Committee on Investment; Report on Competition Matters.

SOURCEChristine Muchira
Previous articleRuto: National Open University of Kenya to receive Charter in June
Next articleIncoming General Assembly President to prioritize ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability’
Christine Muchira
http://www.kbc.co.ke

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR