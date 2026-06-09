Kenya becomes first African country to secure Santiago climate funding

Kenya has achieved a major milestone in advancing climate resilience and addressing the impacts of climate change.

Through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry, Directorate of Climate Change, Kenya has become the first country in Africa and only the second globally to secure technical assistance from the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage.

Kenya became the first African nation to secure USD 700,000 in technical assistance from the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage to conduct a comprehensive national assessment of climate-related loss and damage experienced over the past decade. This landmark achievement was announced on the margins of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) Climate Meeting in Bonn, Germany.

The support, valued at approximately USD 700,000, will facilitate a comprehensive assessment of climate-related loss and damage experienced in Kenya over the last ten years. The assessment will provide critical evidence to inform policy, planning, and resource mobilization aimed at strengthening the country’s resilience to climate impacts.

The development was officially communicated to Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Festus Ng’eno, by Santiago Network’s Elizabeth Carabine during the climate negotiations in Bonn.

“This achievement underscores Kenya’s leadership in climate action and its commitment to building resilience against the growing impacts of climate change”, he said.

The PS was accompanied by Mamo Boru Mamo (NEMA DG), Samson Toniok (NETFUND CEO), Dr. Pacifica Ogola (Director CCD)

among others.