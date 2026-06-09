Nairobi hosts China-Hunan Film Week to boost China-Africa cultural exchange

Kenya and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cultural cooperation and creative industry partnerships with the launch of the China-Hunan Film Week in Nairobi. Organizers describe the event as a crucial platform for strengthening people-to-people ties between Africa and China.

The three-day film week, running from June 9 to 11, presents a curated selection of Chinese films to Kenyan audiences. This initiative is part of the activities marking the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Jointly organized by the Hunan Province Film Administration and other Chinese institutions with Kenyan stakeholders, the event aims to leverage cinema as a bridge for cultural dialogue, mutual learning, and industry collaboration.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Luo Zhengmao, Deputy Director of the Information Office of the People’s Government of Hunan Province, emphasized film’s growing importance in strengthening China-Africa friendship and promoting exchanges between civilizations.

“Film serves as a vivid vehicle for deepening China-Africa friendship and promoting mutual learning among civilizations,” Luo stated.

He noted that the latest initiative builds on the China-Africa Film Week held in Hunan Province last year during the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, where African films, including Dreaming of Nairobi, were screened in Changsha cinemas.

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the opening of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, as well as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges,” Luo said. “Through these films, we hope to engage extensively with the Kenyan people, foster in-depth exchanges, and enhance mutual understanding, expand cooperation, and deepen friendship through stories on screen.”

Luo also positioned Hunan as a strategic gateway for China-Africa engagement, highlighting the province as a center for economic cooperation, culture, and media innovation. He underscored Hunan’s rich cultural heritage, tourism attractions, and globally recognized media industry, which includes Hunan TV and Mango TV.

Kenyan officials welcomed the initiative as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration in film production, talent development, and creative economy growth.

Timothy Owase, CEO of the Kenya Film Commission, stated that the film week represents more than just a showcase of Chinese cinema.

“This week is not just about screening brilliant cinematic works from Hunan. It is about building bridges,” Owase remarked.

“It is about creating opportunities for Kenyan and Chinese filmmakers to collaborate, share technical expertise, and co-create stories that resonate globally.”

Owase affirmed Kenya’s commitment to becoming a leading destination for international productions and creative partnerships.

“Kenya’s creative economy is booming, and the Kenya Film Commission is fully committed to positioning our country as a premier filming destination and a hub for international co-productions,” he said.

He added that partnerships like the China-Hunan Film Week will open “new doors for talent exchange, technological advancement, and economic growth within our respective creative sectors.”

The State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy also stressed the role of film in enhancing cultural understanding and supporting the next generation of storytellers.

Speaking on behalf of Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, Noah Otiede, Director of Film, Animation, and Gaming, described film as “one of the great gatekeepers of culture.”

“Through film, we laugh, reflect, and appreciate the values and experiences that make each culture unique,” Otiede said.

He noted that the film week extends beyond entertainment, creating opportunities for dialogue, education, and industry partnerships.

“This Film Week therefore represents much more than a series of screenings. It represents an opportunity for dialogue, learning, and collaboration,” he reiterated.

Otiede also emphasized the importance of partnerships linking education, technology, and creative industries, stating that such collaborations would help nurture storytellers capable of producing content for global audiences.

Chinese Embassy in Kenya Minister Counsellor Zhang Zhizhong said the event reflects broader efforts by China and Africa to strengthen cultural exchanges under the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We believe that no civilization is superior or inferior to another — they only differ in characters and origins,” Zhang stated.

He linked the Chinese initiative to Africa’s philosophy of Ubuntu, noting that both promote dialogue, equality, and mutual respect among cultures.

“We sincerely hope that through films, literature, music, dance, and many other forms of cultural exchanges, the peoples of China and Africa can come to know each other better,” he said.

Zhang also highlighted the growing global influence of Chinese cinema, citing the success of the animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, which grossed more than 2.2 billion US dollars globally in 2025.

Beyond culture, speakers consistently linked the film week to broader China-Africa cooperation in trade, connectivity, and diplomacy. Hunan Province was presented as a key hub for China-Africa economic engagement, supported by the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and direct flights connecting Nairobi and Changsha.

Both sides are hopeful the event will mark the beginning of deeper cinematic partnerships between Kenya and China, with expectations of future co-productions, stronger creative industry investment, and expanded cultural exchanges.