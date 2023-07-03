50 bodies from Londiani tragic accident positively identified

A total of 50 out of 52 bodies of victims of the Londiani junction traffic accident have been positively identified.

According to the Department of Health Services-Kericho County, 44 postmortems have so far been performed with only six yet to be performed.

In a statement, the Health Department also noted that it was in the process of identifying two remaining bodies.

“For the two unidentified, we have their fingerprints with the police and we hope to be done as soon as possible,” they said.

“The patients in KCRH and Nakuru PGH are doing well, and we are monitoring closely.”

An Interdenominational memorial prayer service has been scheduled for Tuesday that at Londiani grounds and will be graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ms Florence Bore made the announcement at the Kericho County Government headquarters pointing out that after the prayer service, a fundraiser will be held in support of the families of the victims of the fatal crash.

The CS said the financial aid for the victims would go a long way in assisting families of the victims, a majority of who were engaged in informal businesses along the Kericho-Nakuru highway.

“I pass a message of condolence for the lives we have lost in the Londiani accident. This is a time of mourning and we all come together as a county and as a national government to give a good send-off to those that we have lost and also wish the injured a quick recovery,” added Bore.