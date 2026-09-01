Africa CDC to represent regional health bodies in global health reform

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has been selected to represent regional health organizations worldwide on the Joint Task Force on Global Health Architecture Reform.

According to a statement by Africa CDC, the appointment reflects Africa’s growing leadership in global health and will give the continent a stronger voice in shaping reforms to the global health architecture.

“This is a recognition of Africa’s growing leadership in global health and a responsibility to ensure our priorities are heard,” read the statement.

Africa CDC will bring the priorities of 55 AU Member States to the process, working with African governments and regional health organisations.

The agency says global health reform must put countries first, strengthen regional leadership, ensure sustainable financing, and advance health security and sovereignty.