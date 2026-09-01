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Africa CDC to represent regional health bodies in global health reform

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has been selected to represent regional health organizations worldwide on the Joint Task Force on Global Health Architecture Reform.

According to a statement by Africa CDC, the appointment reflects Africa’s growing leadership in global health and will give the continent a stronger voice in shaping reforms to the global health architecture.

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“This is a recognition of Africa’s growing leadership in global health and a responsibility to ensure our priorities are heard,” read the statement.

Africa CDC will bring the priorities of 55 AU Member States to the process, working with African governments and regional health organisations.

The agency says global health reform must put countries first, strengthen regional leadership, ensure sustainable financing, and advance health security and sovereignty.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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