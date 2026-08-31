Maraga taskforce called for return of old police uniform, report reveals

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has released the full report of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms, nearly three years after it was submitted to President William Ruto on November 16, 2023.

The report reveals the service to the Kenya Police Service and the reassignment of roles and duties to various units.

“The new uniform was adopted to facilitate smooth transition and integration and to avoid sibling rivalry,” the report notes.

However, during nationwide hearings and consultations, police officers told the Taskforce they had not been consulted or involved before the decision to change the uniform was communicated.

“Officers of NPS and the public overwhelmingly expressed their displeasure with the current uniform. Many noted that the colour and quality of the uniform does not communicate professionalism, confidence and pride in the Service. The Taskforce was informed that the new uniform had left NPS officers looking like civilian guards,” the report states.

Officers overwhelmingly preferred a return to the old uniform, which they associated with professional pride. The view was also affirmed by members of the public.

The Taskforce noted that appropriate and smart official attire enhances officers’ confidence and earns members of the Service the public respect required to discharge their functions. It further observed that the type of uniform worn by the NPS can influence the attitudes and behaviour of both officers and citizens.

“Appropriate and smart official attire for NPS not only enhances the confidence of officers but also earns members of the Service the public respect they require to enable them to discharge their function.”

Based on the views gathered during the consultations, the Taskforce recommended that the NPS revert to its old uniform for a period of three years.

“In line with the overwhelming views of members of the public, NPS officers, and the leadership of NPS, the Taskforce recommends that NPS reverts to its old uniform for a period of three years, during which a process of designing a new uniform can be commenced,” the report states.

The Committee recommended that the process of designing a new uniform should involve both public and officer participation.

It further recommended proper approval and quality control of police uniforms, adequate and regular supply of uniforms to all officers and automation of the supply, issuance and distribution process.

The Taskforce also recommended that any new uniforms for the NPS or specialised units undergo the prescribed approval process, including public and officer participation.

Taskforce recommended that the National Police Service (NPS) revert to its old uniform for three years, following widespread opposition to the current attire among police officers and members of the public.

The 23-member Taskforce, chaired by Maraga and gazetted in December 2022, was mandated to identify legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational challenges affecting service delivery by the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service. It was also tasked with identifying reform and welfare gaps and making recommendations to improve the terms of officers.

The uniform was among the issues examined by the Taskforce, which received oral and written submissions from NPS leadership, the National Uniforms Committee, officers from various cadres, key stakeholders and members of the public.

The report traces the current NPS uniform to changes introduced in 2018 as part of broader reforms and restructuring by the Ministry of Interior and the Service.

The changes followed the transfer of a large number of officers from the Administration Police