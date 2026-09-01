Flight disruptions persist at JKIA as KAWU calls off strike

Several flights have been cancelled as the aviation workers go-slow enters day two at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Passengers have been waiting for hours for updates on their flights, with some travellers having spent the night at the airport after flights were delayed or cancelled.

KBC Reporter who is on the ground says there are passengers who have been at JKIA for several hours, some since Monday, waiting to know whether their flights will operate.

Passengers are moving between airline counters seeking information on rebooking and alternative arrangements.

This coming even as the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) calls off the ongoing industrial action after reaching a return-to-work agreement with key aviation sector institutions and the government.

According to a statement, the agreement brought together KAWU, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Jambojet Limited and was signed following a meeting chaired by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

There were other officials involved in the talks who include Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, officials from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Ministry of Labour and Skills Development, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), as well as representatives of the affected aviation institutions and union leadership.

Under the agreement, agency fees due to KAWU and currently held by the Kenya Airports Authority will be remitted to the union with immediate effect.

Similarly, the agreement resolved to immediately proceed with negotiations on a Collective Bargaining Agreement between KAWU and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

According to the agreement, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) withdrew its initial guidance and issued new parameters to guide the negotiations, although the union indicated it had reservations over the new guidelines and would seek to address the concerns during the CBA talks.

“The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has withdrawn the initial guidance given vide letter Ref. No. SRC/TS/18/44 (37) dated 28th July 2026 and has subsequently issued new parameters that will be used as a guide and subject to negotiations. While the union has reservations on the SRC guidelines issued on the 1st September, 2026 Ref. No. SRC/TS/18/44 (44) and seeks to remedy the shortcomings arising from the said advisory during the CBA negotiations. Therefore, KAWU and KCAA shall proceed with CBA negotiations immediately. KCAA management undertakes in good faith that it will honor and implement the outcome of the CBA negotiations,” read the agreement.

On the recognition agreement between KAWU and Jambojet, the parties agreed that the matter is currently before the Court and they shall therefore await the determination of the Court.

“The parties shall respect and abide by the Court’s decision and take the necessary action in accordance with the Court directives,” the statement read.

Additionally, on matters concerning issues touching on KAA top management, the Government has undertaken to handle the matter.

“The Union grievances contained in the strike notice dated 20th July 2026, shall be arbitrated under the leadership of Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development within three weeks, from the date of execution of this agreement,” read the statement.

KAWU has since directed its members to return to work immediately, with workers expected to support the restoration of normal operations at JKIA.

More to follow……