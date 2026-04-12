Denk Pharma partners with FIP to advance global access to quality medicines

Denk Pharma and the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) have announced a strategic partnership to advance access to safe, high-quality medicines and strengthen pharmaceutical practice worldwide.

As part of the partnership, Denk Pharma will support the pharmacy for all initiatives, including the Pharmacy for all docuseries, a series of short films

and accompanying executive summaries on key topics affecting the pharmaceutical community and the patients they serve.

The docuseries will be hosted and distributed by the Associated Press (AP), reaching policymakers, government leaders, NGOs and industry stakeholders worldwide.

Under the agreement, the pharmacy will contribute one episode to the series, highlighting the importance of access to safe and high-quality medicines and the vital role of pharmacists.

The collaboration also encompasses a thought leadership paper as well as useful pharmaceutical information via AP News and its platforms, united by a shared vision and joint communication approach.

Both organisations formalised their cooperation through a letter of collaboration, underscoring their mutual dedication to pharmaceutical excellence, quality assurance and responsible pharmaceutical development.

FIP has been in a long-term partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) since 1948 and maintains institutional ties with UNESCO, positioning this partnership within a broad global health framework.

Building on already successful training formats, Denk Pharma will extend these programmes directly to pharmacies on the ground across its markets.

The collaboration provides access to FIP’s global network of over 5.5 million pharmaceutical professionals, including 160 national and local pharmacists’ associations worldwide.

“Pharmacists are among the most trusted healthcare professionals globally. This partnership with FIP allows us to engage directly with the global pharmacy community and to advance our shared purpose,” said Alexandra Weston, Chief Marketing Officer at Denk Pharma.

“Together, we are committed to expanding access to safe, high-quality medicines for more people around the world.”

By combining Denk Pharma’s expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing with FIP’s global professional ecosystem, both organisations aim to empower pharmacists and contribute to improved access to safe, trusted and high-quality medicines worldwide.