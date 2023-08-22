Africa Climate Summit: 4,000 officers deployed to beef up security

At least 4,000 officers have been mobilized to ensure safety of delegates and dignitaries attending the Africa Climate Summit.

Speaking during a second security briefing with the Diplomatic Corps and International Organisations on the progress of the preparations for the Summit, PS Raymond Omollo assured that the government has drawn up an elaborate emergency response plan to address any unforeseen situations promptly.

In addition to security, the State has also put in place health safety measures including precautions, emergency response, and public health inspections to provide a secure environment for all participants.

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances and Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances will also be stationed at all event locations to provide immediate medical assistance to delegates in case of emergencies.

The summit is scheduled to take place from September 4th to 8th at the Kenya International Conference Center (KICC) and is aimed at accelerating climate action solutions in Africa.

The event will be attended by at least 14,000 delegates and dignitaries, key among them several Heads of State and Ministers from the region and across the globe.