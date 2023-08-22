Boon for tourism and education sectors as the world’s most extensive floating library docks in Mombasa

Boon for tourism and education sectors as the world’s most extensive floating...

Kenyans have an opportunity to board the world’s largest floating book fair, MV Logos Hope, which docked in Mombasa Tuesday morning.

The vessel dubbed, ‘the floating library’ with 5000 different titles of books and 350 crew from 65 nationalities, docked at the Mbaraki Wharf next to the Likoni crossing a few minutes past nine in the morning sailing from Seychelles.

MV Logos Hope is a sister vessel to MV Doulos, which docked in Mombasa in 2005 where thousands of Kenyans were welcomed on board.

The vessel will be at Mbaraki Wharf for 45 days and visitors will pay an entrance fee of 50 shillings.

MV Logos Hope’s visit to Kenya has been organized in partnership with KPA, Inchcape, the Mombasa County government and Kenya Tourism Board.

MV Logos Hope was built 50 years ago as a passenger car ferry and was first named Gustav Vasa sailing North Atlantic routes.

In 1983, the ship changed hands to the Smyril Line and was renamed Norröna, sailing between the Faroe Islands and Denmark.

By 2004, the previous GBA Ships (Good Book for All) had raised sufficient funds to acquire the vessel and MV Logos Hope underwent extensive renovations for her new role.

The public will be treated to the fun of touring the expansive vessel to explore other amenities like the international café, visitor’s deck, and welcome area among others.

The ship operated by GBA (Good Books for All) goal is to share knowledge, help, and hope in every port it visits. It has so far called on over 150 countries and territories.

Kenya Port Authority (KPA) Principal Corporate Communication Officer Hajj Masemo said the tourism season has begun in earnest with the arrival of MV Logos Hope.

“Today is a very good day for us as KPA; we have started our tourism season. The tourism season usually starts in September and ends in March. This time we have started earlier, and we are happy it is a good sign. This vessel MV Logos Hope it is a moving library it is actually the biggest moving library in the world today. She is carrying 5000 different types of books. She is going to be here for 45 days, the vessel is coming from Seychelles,” said Masemo.

Masemo added that bibliophiles will have an opportunity to buy any book that they like in the vessel and business will thrive in Mombasa.

“We believe there will be a lot of business going on between the city residents and the vessel. More cruise vessels are coming, it’s a renaissance of crew business after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said urging people to throng the vessel.

CECM for Education Mbwarali Kame said they expect beneficiaries of the County mentorship programme to visit the library starting with schools from Mvita, Likoni, Nyali and Kisauni Sub-Counties.

“Mombasa County will enter into an agreement with the management of the vessel to purchase books that will be distributed to schools,” said CEC Kame.

On his part CECM for Trade and Tourism Mohamed Osman said they are well prepared to handle the vessel crew as they visit tourist attractions sites in Mombasa.

The coming of the vessel Osman said is one of the stratagems to attract tourists and plans are underway for SMEs to pint tents near the vessel to sell their products in order to uplift them economically.

“We have negotiated with the Ministry of Blue Economy for the revival of tourism more cruise ships should dock in Mombasa,” disclosed Osman.

Constanza Figueroa, member of the vessel advance preparation team, said the ship has already visited 150 different countries in the world. She thanked different agencies for their cooperation in receiving the ship in the country.

“This is teamwork, a lot of people were involved to make this possible. We are really excited to welcome you onboard from the 24th of August to the 3rd of October please don’t miss the chance to visit the largest floating book fair in the world,” said Figueroa.