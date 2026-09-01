The analysis finds that while global tobacco-leaf production fell by nearly 19% between 2012 and 2024, production in Africa increased by almost 9%. Over the same period, Africa’s cigarette import bill more than doubled. Africa’s cigarette imports more than doubled, rising from US$ 833 million to US$ 1.77 billion.

The findings point to a troubling development pattern: African countries are producing and exporting increasing amounts of raw tobacco leaf, while also spending significantly more to import manufactured cigarettes.

“This is not just a tobacco-control issue. It is a health, trade, development and environmental issue,” said Dr Vinayak Prasad, Head of the Tobacco Free Initiative at WHO. “Tobacco farming exposes workers and families to serious health risks, damages the environment and can trap farmers in cycles of debt. At the same time, African economies are spending more on imported cigarettes that fuel addiction, disease and premature death.”

The report shows that Africa accounted for around 11% of global tobacco-leaf production in 2024. Production is highly concentrated, with the five largest producers Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique and Uganda, in descending order accounting for the large majority of the continent’s tobacco output. East Africa alone accounts for nearly 90% of African tobacco-leaf production.

Tobacco cultivation continues to consume land, water and natural resources that could otherwise support food production and sustainable livelihoods. Tobacco farming is associated with soil degradation, pesticide exposure, deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions from the curing process.

Tobacco farmers also face direct health risks. These include green tobacco sickness, caused by nicotine absorbed through the skin when handling wet tobacco leaves, as well as exposure to pesticides and tobacco dust. In some low- and- middle-income countries, children from poor households miss school to work in tobacco farming to help supplement family income.

The analysis also challenges the argument that tobacco is economically indispensable for most countries. Tobacco-leaf exports account for more than 1% of GDP in only a small number of economies, such as Zimbabwe and Malawi. For most countries, the economic contribution of tobacco production and trade is limited, while the health, social and environmental costs remain substantial.

“Countries need support to move away from economic dependence on a product that harms health, farmers and the environment,” said Dr Prasad. “The data show why trade and development policies must be aligned with public health and sustainable development goals.”

Under Articles 17 and 18 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, countries are encouraged to promote economically viable alternatives for tobacco workers and growers and to protect the environment and human health from the harms of tobacco cultivation.