Government outlines seven measures to prepare for El Niño rains

The government has outlined seven key measures being implemented to strengthen preparedness and response ahead of the anticipated October–December El Niño rains, which are expected to bring above-normal rainfall across most parts of the country.

The rains are expected to result in flooding, drowning, injuries and fatalities, displacement and isolation of communities, disease outbreaks, disruption of essential services, and damage to roads and other critical infrastructure.

In a statement, the government said the National Contingency Plan developed in collaboration with national and county government agencies, humanitarian partners, security agencies and other disaster management stakeholders outlines the measures to improve early warning and enhance response capacity ahead of the rainfall season.

Among the measures is mapping hotspots to identify areas particularly vulnerable to flooding and other effects of heavy rainfall.

Mapping is informing the prioritisation of preparedness, evacuation and response interventions adding that priority areas include riverine and low-lying areas, coastal areas, highland and landslide-prone areas, arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) and northern Kenya, as well as urban areas prone to flooding.

“Roads and transport infrastructure likely to be affected have also been identified across the North Eastern, Tana River, Coastal, Western/Nyanza, Rift Valley, Turkana, Nairobi, Central and Eastern regions. This is enabling relevant agencies to strengthen monitoring, undertake preventive measures and improve response planning,” the statement reads.

The other measure is unclogging and desilting of drainage systems, culverts and other water channels which is ongoing to improve water flow and reduce the risk of urban flooding. Choke points along specific drainage systems have already been identified, with relevant agencies, including the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), working to clear and unblock affected sections.

The government also plans to create awareness of the evacuation of people living on riparian land and in other high-risk areas is on track, with temporary holding grounds identified to accommodate populations that may be displaced by flooding and other emergencies. In this regard, water levels in rivers and other water bodies are being monitored, with particular attention to areas around major dams and communities living along river banks.

Additionally, relevant agencies are inspecting bridges, roads, and critical utilities in flood-prone areas to identify vulnerabilities and undertake preventive interventions.

Further community-level early warning systems are also being strengthened through Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs, and Nyumba Kumi structures to ensure that timely information reaches communities, particularly those living in high-risk areas.

“Public sensitisation on disaster preparedness, early warning information, and appropriate response measures is also being intensified to ensure that communities understand the risks and know what action to take before, during, and after heavy rainfall,” read the statement.

Government says emergency relief items, including food, non-food items, and emergency medical supplies, are being pre-positioned at strategic locations to facilitate rapid response in the event of displacement or other emergencies.

Coordination among National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), county governments, the Kenya Red Cross Society, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), security agencies, health workers, and other disaster management stakeholders is being enhanced to ensure a coordinated and timely response.

The other measure is ensuring rapid response teams are on standby and are being strengthened to undertake search and rescue operations, evacuation and post-disaster assessments whenever required. First responders from various agencies are ready to respond whenever called upon.

The government, through the National Disaster Operations Centre and County Disaster teams noted that they remain committed to ensuring that the country is prepared, responsive and resilient throughout this rainfall season.

However, government cautioned that preparedness should not be mistaken for an absence of risk stressing that heavy rainfall can rapidly overwhelm our drainage systems, rivers and critical infrastructure, particularly in areas already identified as vulnerable.

The potential for flooding, displacement, loss of livelihoods, damage to infrastructure and, in severe cases, loss of life remains real.

While these measures are in place, the government has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions, particularly those living in areas vulnerable to flooding, landslides and other rain-related hazards.

“We urge those living along river banks, riparian reserves, low-lying areas, areas prone to flash floods and landslides, and other identified high-risk locations to heed evacuation advisories and move to safer ground when directed to do so,” read the statement.

The public has also been encouraged to report blocked drainage systems, rising water levels, damaged infrastructure and other emerging hazards to relevant authorities.