Waiguru boosts Njukiini residents with bursaries, water, disability support

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has intensified her grassroots empowerment programme in the county, boosting Njukiini residents with assorted socio-economic support aimed at strengthening livelihoods, expanding access to essential services and uplifting vulnerable groups.

The intervention, unveiled at Kimweas Polytechnic, involved the distribution of key items targeting community groups, vulnerable populations and persons living with disabilities.

During the event, 31 self-help groups received nine tents and 2,050 chairs.

In addition, 61 persons living with disabilities were issued with assistive devices, including 30 wheelchairs, 15 crutches, 10 white canes and six hearing aids.

Waiguru also distributed teaching and learning materials to 877 ECDE learners across 11 centers in the ward.

She further, disbursed KSh 7.65 million in bursaries to benefit 2,400 students in secondary schools, colleges and universities, including 60 trainees at the local Kimweas Polytechnic.

To improve water access, she issued 96 high-density UPVC for the Kianduru Water Project targeting about 1,200 residents, and 100 UPVC and GI pipes to the Kagikiki Irrigation Water Project serving 380 households.

Speaking during the issuance of assorted items, Governor Waiguru said the initiative is anchored on her administration’s commitment to uplifting households through organized groups and inclusive development.

“The tents and chairs will be of great help to group members whenever they have social events such as weddings or funerals thereby saving them the money that could have been used to hire the items. They could also be hiring them out for income,” she said.

Waiguru further underscored her administration’s commitment to inclusivity, saying targeted support for persons living with disabilities is aimed at ensuring equal participation in economic development.

“As a county government we are committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusivity and ensuring that no part of the society is left behind in the realization of our county’s socio-economic development goals,” she said.

She added that persons with disabilities continue to benefit from enterprise funding under the Wezesha Kirinyaga programme, as well as exemptions from single business permit fees to encourage participation in economic activities.

Residents welcomed the interventions, citing tangible improvements in their daily lives.

Cera Wangeci praised the county government’s efforts, saying access to water has significantly eased the burden on women. “We used to carry jerricans on our backs, but today we get water from our taps,” she said.

Peter Ndamberi, a person living with a disability, expressed appreciation for the support, saying it had restored dignity and renewed hope.

“I stayed for a long time without clutches, but through the Governor I have now been assisted,” he said. He noted that the provision of assistive devices significantly improves the lives of beneficiaries.

Njukiini MCA Timothy Kariuki lauded Waiguru for delivering on her promises, saying Njukiini Ward has not been left behind in development. “The last time the Governor was here, she promised better roads, a better hospital, tents and chairs for groups, and assistive devices for persons with disability, and all that has been fulfilled,” he said.

He added that 59 students from Kimweas benefited from free education last year, with another 65 set to benefit this year.

Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker Muteti Murimi called on residents to support the county leadership, saying that the development agenda has brought meaningful change. “We should all stand with Governor Waiguru and support her endeavors,” he said, urging leaders and residents to remain focused on development.