DPP charges ex- Governor Mwangi Wa Iria afresh in Ksh351M case

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has charged afresh the former Governor of Murang’a County and eight others at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court following the amendment of the initial charges in the Ksh. 351,097,491.15 case.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa on Tuesday, Mwangi Wa Iria alongside Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Maina Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, Peter Muturi Karanja, Top Image Media Consultants and Value View Limited pleaded not guilty to the charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA) and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA).

The court heard that between 21st October, 2014 and 19th June, 2017 in Murang’a County within the Republic of Kenya, being the Governor of Murang’a County, Directors of Top Image Media Consultants and Value View Limited and Personal Assistant to the Governor of Murang’a County conspired to commit an offence of corruption, to wit, fraud in respect of a contract with provision of media buying services awarded to Top Image Media Consultants Limited by Murang’a County Government leading to loss of public property amounting to Ksh. 351,097,491.15.

The accused persons were also charged with five counts of money laundering, unlawful acquisition of public property, conflict of interest and dealing with suspect property contrary to section 47 (2)(a) as read with Section 47 (1) and 48 (1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003.

Barasa allowed the DPP to amend the charge sheet against the accused persons ruling that the amendment was within the law.

Prosecution was represented by Susan Keli, Jeremiah Walusala, Boris Atuti and Belinda Nakhanu.

The matter will be mentioned on 17th September 2026.