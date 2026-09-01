Local NewsNEWS

DPP charges ex- Governor Mwangi Wa Iria afresh in Ksh351M case

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has charged afresh the former Governor of Murang’a County and eight others at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court following the amendment of the initial charges in the Ksh. 351,097,491.15 case.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa on Tuesday, Mwangi Wa Iria alongside Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Maina Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani, Peter Muturi Karanja, Top Image Media Consultants and Value View Limited pleaded not guilty to the charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA) and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA).

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The court heard that between 21st October, 2014 and 19th June, 2017 in Murang’a County within the Republic of Kenya, being the Governor of Murang’a County, Directors of Top Image Media Consultants and Value View Limited and Personal Assistant to the Governor of Murang’a County conspired to commit an offence of corruption, to wit, fraud in respect of a contract with provision of media buying services awarded to Top Image Media Consultants Limited by Murang’a County Government leading to loss of public property amounting to Ksh. 351,097,491.15.

The accused persons were also charged with five counts of money laundering, unlawful acquisition of public property, conflict of interest and dealing with suspect property contrary to section 47 (2)(a) as read with Section 47 (1) and 48 (1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act 2003.

Barasa allowed the DPP to amend the charge sheet against the accused persons ruling that the amendment was within the law.

Prosecution was represented by Susan Keli, Jeremiah Walusala, Boris Atuti and Belinda Nakhanu.

Morocco and Nigeria to roll out the Atlantic Gas Pipeline
Tuju quits Jubilee Party, says he has no role left to play
President Ruto hands over keys to new homeowners in Emgwen
Kenya and China to collaborate on sustainable tourism initiatives

The matter will be mentioned on 17th September 2026.

Children bearing the brunt of Mpox outbreak
Don’t create enmity with our neighbours, Speaker tells Ex-CJs and Karua
Culture Promotion: Chinese opera troupe performs in Nairobi
UNCCD Chief: ‘United for Land’ goes beyond rangelands campaign
Heavy rains expected across Kenya from Sunday, Weatherman warns
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Floods must not become a public health crisis
Next Article Africa tobacco growing increases despite global decline
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Government outlines seven measures to prepare for El Niño rains
County News NEWS
Africa tobacco growing increases despite global decline
Africa Health
Floods must not become a public health crisis
More OPINIONS
Farmers upbeat as Nzoia Sugar Factory roars back to life after major restructuring 
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Local News

Mudavadi warns against commercialisation of global peace efforts

Local NewsNEWS

Alternative Justice System hailed for efficiency

AfricaLocal News

Ruto urges shift from AfCFTA negotiations to full implementation

Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi hails Nandi-Ndaitwah’s swearing in as first Namibian female President

Show More