The World Football Forum in North America has come to an end, having treated fans to many spectacular victories and big surprises. Africa was represented at the tournament by a record 10 teams and produced several unforgettable stories. Especially for you, the best sports betting site 1xBet has selected the most significant achievements of the teams from our continent.

Cape Verde: debutants that refused to accept the role of underdogs

The expansion of the Globe Cup to 48 teams gave many sides the chance to prove themselves, including teams that had previously been unable to qualify for the tournament due to the limited number of spots available. Cape Verde were among the debutants at this world forum and are rightly regarded as the tournament’s biggest revelation. The Blue Sharks drew with the eventual champions, Spain, denied Uruguay a place in the knockout stage, and reached the round of 32, where they fought relentlessly against Argentina for the full 120 minutes.

But Cape Verde left a lasting impression not just because of the result. The fans witnessed bold, daring, and, at times, crazy football: dazzling dribbling, back-heel passes, shots from unexpected angles, and a complete lack of fear when facing big names. It was this style that made Bubista’s side one of the most entertaining teams in the competition.

Côte d’Ivoire: long-awaited advance to the knockout stage

The Ivorians have long been regarded as one of Africa’s most talented teams. The Elephants have always boasted strong players from top European clubs and had high expectations, but at the Globe Cups, Côte d’Ivoire were unable to progress beyond the group stage for a long time.

At the World Football Forum 2026, that story finally changed. Victories over Curaçao and Ecuador enabled the Ivorians to reach the knockout stage for the first time and achieve the result the country had been waiting for for many years. In the round of 32, Emerse Faé’s men lost to Norway, but put up a good fight against Erling Haaland’s team and left the tournament with a sense of having accomplished their mission.

For Ivorian football, this isn’t just about progressing from the group stage, but an important psychological milestone and a new benchmark for future generations.

Senegal: high expectations and a painful outcome

Senegal were drawn in one of the toughest groups of the tournament and faced stiff opposition right from their opening matches. The Lions of Teranga put up good performances against their European opponents, but several defensive mistakes prevented them from gaining points in their games against France and Norway.

The team demonstrated its potential in the match against Iraq, winning 5-0. That victory reminded us just how dangerous Senegal can be when their attack is given space, and their key players find their rhythm.

Expectations were high in the knockout stage, but the defeat to Belgium came as a bitter blow. Senegal had been leading 2-0 but failed to stay ahead and were knocked out in the round of 32. The tournament left a mixed bag of emotions: the Lions of Teranga showed their quality and potential, but still disappointed their supporters.

South Africa: true fortitude after a difficult start

South Africa got off to a tough start in the competition: their defeat to Mexico left Bafana Bafana in a difficult position after Matchday 1.

However, they didn’t lose heart. First, South Africa saved the match against the Czech Republic, and then beat South Korea, one of the group favorites. That result proved crucial for South Africa’s progression to the knockout stage and showed that the team is capable of handling pressure.

In the round of 32, Hugo Broos’s men faced Canada and lost by a narrow margin to one of the tournament hosts. Despite the defeat, Bafana Bafana made a positive impression: they bounced back after their opening-match setback and proved they are good enough to compete at the highest level.

DR Congo: the return that proved to be a historic breakthrough

DR Congo hadn’t featured at the World Football Forum since 1974, so the Leopards’ return alone was a major event. But the team didn’t settle for a mere symbolic appearance – they turned the tournament into one of the most remarkable African stories of the summer.

Sébastien Desabre’s side beat Uzbekistan, took points off Portugal, and nearly eliminated the eventual bronze medallists, England, from the tournament. DR Congo forced Thomas Tuchel’s men to give their all and fought for a spot in the round of 16 until the very last minutes.

Africa rewrote its history

The Globe Cup 2026 saw African teams take a major step forward. 9 out of 10 national sides representing the continent made it through to the knockout stage – a new landmark record and a powerful message to the entire football community.

Africa is leaving the tournament not just with some great stories, but with a sense of having made significant progress. The continent has proved that its teams no longer come just to gain experience – they come to compete, to surprise, and to reshape the balance of power in world football.