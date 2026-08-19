Agribusiness sector seek new innovation to improve food safety

Players in the agribusiness are set to secure partnerships which will allow them access new innovations to help improve food safety in Kenya.

Organizers of the 10th International Trade Expo AgroFood-Plastpack-Paper 2026 says the expo which will provide a platform for manufacturers, farmers, investors, policymakers, distributors, researchers and technology providers to showcase innovations, forge partnerships and explore emerging markets across East Africa.

The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) Honorary Secretary Dr Carol Khaemba, said the event would strengthen the professional and technical dimension of the sector.

Dr Khaemba said KVA would coordinate scientific discussions focusing on animal health, food safety, animal welfare, disease prevention and emerging technologies shaping livestock production.

“Our participation underscores the critical role veterinary professionals play in transforming agriculture and safeguarding public health,” she said.

According to KVA healthy livestock are central to food security, productivity, sustainable trade and economic growth.

MXM Exhibitors’ event organiser Axan Rashid said the exhibition has developed into an important platform for knowledge exchange and commercial networking.

“The exhibition brings together key stakeholders from across the agricultural value chain to showcase emerging technologies, facilitate business partnerships and promote investment opportunities,” Rashid said.

The expo slated for next month is expected to attract more than 200 exhibitors and thousands of trade visitors from over 60 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.