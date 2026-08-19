DCI to enhance fight against transnational organized crime

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening international police cooperation in the fight against transnational organised crime.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Deputy Director DCI, Mr. John Onyango, during the opening ceremony of the INTERPOL Capabilities Mentorship Programme for New Heads of National Central Bureaus (NCBs) and Senior Staff, held at the INTERPOL Regional Bureau in Nairobi today, 18 August 2026, the Director DCI emphasised that threats such as terrorism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime, money laundering, migrant smuggling and wildlife trafficking transcend national borders and cannot be effectively confronted by any country acting alone.

The programme brings together senior law enforcement officials from across East Africa at a time when criminal networks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, technology-driven and borderless, exploiting jurisdictional gaps and advances in technology to expand their reach.

The Director DCI underscored the critical role of INTERPOL and its National Central Bureaus in facilitating the timely, secure and effective exchange of criminal intelligence, including information on wanted persons, stolen travel documents and vehicles, fingerprints, DNA profiles and other critical investigative data.

He called for stronger professional relationships among NCBs, enhanced intelligence sharing, joint investigations, coordinated operations and greater utilisation of INTERPOL databases and secure communication systems. He also emphasised the need for sustained investment in capacity building, specialised training and the continuous professional development of law enforcement personnel.

The Director DCI further urged law enforcement agencies to embrace proactive, intelligence-led and preventive policing approaches, while continuously adapting to emerging threats, particularly cybercrime, financial crime and other technology-enabled forms of organised crime.

“When we share information, we share strength; when we cooperate, we deny criminals the opportunity to exploit our borders.”

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to international, regional and bilateral partnerships that strengthen information sharing, coordinated law enforcement action and professional development, noting that effective international police cooperation remains indispensable in disrupting criminal networks that operate across borders.

As Africa’s representative on the INTERPOL Executive Committee, the Director DCI continues to champion stronger continental and international police cooperation, enhanced information sharing and collective action against transnational organised crime.