Woman arrested over alleged fraudulent acquisition of deceased estate land

Detectives from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) have apprehended a woman suspected of fraudulently acquiring a parcel of land associated with a deceased estate.

According to a statement, Agnes Wairimu Gachanja was arrested Wednesday in Ruiru, where she had attended a defence hearing for a separate land fraud case also under investigation by the LFIU.

The current case was brought forward by two complainants, who serve as administrators of their late father’s estate following his passing in 2008.

The statement says the complainants discovered, during an official search at the Thika Land Registry as part of the succession process, that a parcel of land measuring approximately 0.0825 hectares in Juja Farm had been transferred to an unknown individual without their knowledge or consent.

“A thorough investigation by the LFIU revealed that this parcel of land had subsequently been sold for Sh800,000. Following the completion of the investigations, a duplicate police case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP),” read the statement.

Upon review, the ODPP concurred with the investigating officer’s recommendation that the suspect be charged with three offences: conspiracy to defraud, uttering false documents, and intermeddling with the property of a deceased person.

Agnes Wairimu Gachanja has been processed and is scheduled to appear before the Ruiru Law Courts today, August 20, 2026, to face the charges.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) remains steadfast in its pursuit of individuals suspected of unlawfully seizing, transferring, or disposing of properties belonging to deceased estates, ensuring that those found guilty are brought to justice.