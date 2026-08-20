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Siaya National Polytechnic to train e-mobility technicians

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
PHOTO | Ronald Owili

Siaya National Polytechnic has developed a new electric mobility training curriculum aimed at equipping technicians with skills to service and repair of electric motor cycles, vehicles and other equipment.

According to the principal of the institution Felix Odhiambo, the curriculum has already been approved by the Technical and Vocational Education Training Authority (TVET-A) and is poised to reshape vocational training as the country heads towards the green economy.

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Speaking during the launch of the curriculum, Odhiambo said in collaboration with Songa Mobility organisation, students will be trained on the repair of electric vehicles, tricycles and bicycles and it is designed to move training away from vehicles that use fossil fuel.

“The course will give students skills in clean energy and help communities to reduce their dependence on fossil fuel,” he said adding, “We are going the clean energy way where vehicles will no longer use fossil fuels but operate under electrical system.”

He called on mechanics operating in the rural areas to take advantage of the new curriculum and apply to upgrade their skills.

The principal said Siaya National Polytechnic was focusing towards becoming a centre of excellence in e-mobility training, adding that soon the institution will establish a virtual laboratory.

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“In a year’s time, we will have a very modern training system with modern laboratories and workshops for training in modern technology,” he said.

Deputy Principal in charge of Academics Florence Okeyo said the implementation of the new curriculum will begin in January, 2027.

“We will begin at Level Four in January 2027 and will have two, three-month, modules followed by mentorship,” she added.

The institution’s e-mobility trainer Esau Malala said that the programme will also help Jua Kali mechanics to improve their skills and learn how to repair and maintain electric vehicles.

“We are determined to implement this curriculum because we do not want our students to be left behind as the technology changes from normal automotive curriculum to e-mobility,” said Malala.

The Songa Mobility head of growth and field operations Alvin Nyakinya said that through collaboration with the polytechnic, they will give students more practical experience through mentorship.

He said the trainees will use the company’s electric tricycles and bicycles, which have internet-connected systems during the training period.

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