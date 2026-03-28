Robisearch expands to South Africa, creating jobs for Kenyans abroad

Kenyan ICT firm Robisearch Limited has expanded its footprint into South Africa, a move expected to open up new employment opportunities for Kenyans while strengthening the country’s presence in Africa’s growing digital economy.

The company, founded by Robert Manyala, officially launched its South African branch on February 26, 2026, during an event held at the University of Johannesburg’s School of Hospitality auditorium.

The launch brought together industry stakeholders and leaders from both Kenya and South Africa, highlighting the increasing role of cross-border collaboration in Africa’s tech sector.

The event was attended by Ndileka Mandela as the chief guest, while Kenyan media expert Hinn Walubengo delivered remarks emphasizing the need for African-driven innovation and partnerships.

Speaking during the launch, Manyala said the expansion goes beyond business growth, focusing on creating opportunities for Kenyans outside the country.

“We are deliberately creating opportunities for Kenyans to work, grow and thrive beyond our borders while still contributing to Africa’s digital transformation,” he said.

Robisearch has already established operations in Johannesburg, setting up offices at JCCI House. The location places the company at the heart of one of Africa’s leading economic hubs, enabling it to tap into South Africa’s vibrant small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.

Through its new branch, the firm will offer a range of digital and software solutions tailored to businesses.

These include Point of Sale systems, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, property management systems and eTIMS-compliant solutions.

The company will also provide digital marketing services such as search engine optimization (SEO), brand management and professional training.

In addition, Robisearch is introducing security technologies, including biometric access control systems and QR-based customer feedback tools, as part of its effort to enhance business efficiency and customer experience.

The South African expansion builds on the company’s earlier entry into the Ugandan market, reinforcing its ambition to grow into a pan-African ICT powerhouse.

As Robisearch continues to scale its operations across the continent, the firm is positioning itself as a key player in exporting Kenyan expertise, creating jobs, and elevating local talent on the African stage.