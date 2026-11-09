Local News

Amin: DCI to pursue drug barons, financiers in anti-narcotics crackdown

Amin says the DCI is working with the Asset Recovery Agency and other institutions to trace the financial networks sustaining drug trade.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is stepping up efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks by pursuing financiers and organisers behind the illicit trade.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin says investigators are strengthening asset-centred investigations to identify and recover proceeds of crime linked to narcotics trafficking, including cash, vehicles, houses, land and businesses.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, Amin said the Directorate was working with the Asset Recovery Agency and other institutions to trace the financial networks sustaining the drug trade.

“Our focus is not only on apprehending couriers but also on identifying and pursuing the financiers and organisers who sustain these criminal enterprises,” he said.

This follows the seizure of 454 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine worth an estimated Ksh3.6 billion and the arrest of three suspects in an intelligence-led operation in Kwale County as part of the renewed campaign.

The operation, conducted on November 7 through intelligence sharing between Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities, targeted suspected trafficking networks operating across the two countries.

13 victims of Mai Mahiu tragedy laid to rest
Ruto: Kenyans will judge leaders by their track record in 2027
Ruto calls for development focused politics, launches infrastructure, housing projects in Western
JSC appoints Mokaya Frida Boyani as Chief Registrar of Judiciary

The recovery comes weeks after authorities seized 1,036 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth approximately Ksh8.2 billion from the vessel MV Mashaallah in the Indian Ocean, in what Amin described as the largest methamphetamine seizure in Kenya’s history.

The DCI boss further revealed that the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) has so far arrested 1,631 suspects and recovered various narcotics valued at approximately Ksh779.6 million between January and October 2026.

To strengthen investigations, Amin said the DCI had transformed the former Anti-Narcotics Unit into NANIB, recruited 208 additional officers, established 40 new stations and trained 314 officers in anti-narcotics investigations.

He said the bureau was also working with regional and international law enforcement agencies to improve intelligence sharing and disrupt cross-border trafficking networks.

Multi-agency team busts sandalwood smuggling syndicate
Case on four filmmakers behind ‘Blood Parliament’ will be impartial, Murkomen says
Govt affirms commitment in upholding good bilateral relations
Diversify to orthodox tea to unlock profits, Gachagua urges tea factories
Schools ordered to release withheld KCPE, KCSE certificates
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Retailer gets Ksh 62M insurance settlement for political violence
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Retailer gets Ksh 62M insurance settlement for political violence
Business Local Business
” Respect Kenyans, you are an extortionist”, Ruto tells Gachagua
Local News NEWS
TikToK removes 750,000 videos in Kenya
Technology
Retirement Authority moves to recover Ksh65B unremitted pension funds
County News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Ruto: We are revamping KRA to be more friendly and efficient

Local NewsNEWS

Echesa hospitalized at Karen Hospital

County NewsNEWS

Three arrested in Ksh22.4M Sacco heist

Local NewsNEWS

Three-Judge bench appointed to hear petition challenging Finance Act 2023

Show More