Amin: DCI to pursue drug barons, financiers in anti-narcotics crackdown

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is stepping up efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks by pursuing financiers and organisers behind the illicit trade.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin says investigators are strengthening asset-centred investigations to identify and recover proceeds of crime linked to narcotics trafficking, including cash, vehicles, houses, land and businesses.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, Amin said the Directorate was working with the Asset Recovery Agency and other institutions to trace the financial networks sustaining the drug trade.

“Our focus is not only on apprehending couriers but also on identifying and pursuing the financiers and organisers who sustain these criminal enterprises,” he said.

This follows the seizure of 454 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine worth an estimated Ksh3.6 billion and the arrest of three suspects in an intelligence-led operation in Kwale County as part of the renewed campaign.

The operation, conducted on November 7 through intelligence sharing between Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities, targeted suspected trafficking networks operating across the two countries.

The recovery comes weeks after authorities seized 1,036 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth approximately Ksh8.2 billion from the vessel MV Mashaallah in the Indian Ocean, in what Amin described as the largest methamphetamine seizure in Kenya’s history.

The DCI boss further revealed that the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) has so far arrested 1,631 suspects and recovered various narcotics valued at approximately Ksh779.6 million between January and October 2026.

To strengthen investigations, Amin said the DCI had transformed the former Anti-Narcotics Unit into NANIB, recruited 208 additional officers, established 40 new stations and trained 314 officers in anti-narcotics investigations.

He said the bureau was also working with regional and international law enforcement agencies to improve intelligence sharing and disrupt cross-border trafficking networks.