Technology

TikToK removes 750,000 videos in Kenya

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Social media giant TikTok, says it removed 750, 185 videos in Kenya out of 188.3 million videos removed worldwide for violating its rules on the platform.

According to the firm, 99.8% of the videos were removed before being reported  while 93.8% were taken down within 24 hours of being posted.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content,” said TikTok.

The second quarter Community Guidelines Enforcement Report covering April to June indicate that 46 000 accounts based in Kenya which were suspected to belong to users under the age of 13 were suspended out of 26 million globally.

The firm says it also interrupted 80,640 LIVE rooms in Kenya for violations of its guidelines out of 47.2 million accounts which received warnings and demonetized affecting 26.8 minion creators.

During the quarter under review, at least 42.2 billion videos were published on the platform out of which 0.4% of the total were removed.

Kenya-UK Tech Hub, ViKtoria Ventures launch first Corporate Venture Capital Report in Kenya to unlock startup funding
Engage youth in modern agriculture to boost food security, Africa Harvest urges
Xiaomi electric car buyers face six-month wait
African scientists advance data-driven solutions for women’s health

“Automated systems detected 97.4% of these violations, while 99.5% of the videos were removed before being reported by users and 92.7% within 24 hours of posting. TikTok also reinstated around 6.3 million videos following successful appeals by users,” it added.

China firm claims world’s fastest-charging EV battery
MPs grill Data Commissioner over World Coin saga
BrighterMonday Kenya Triumphs as Best E-Recruitment Portal at the 6th Annual Digital Tech Awards
Urine-powered systems promise cheaper green hydrogen
Zoho celebrates 100 million users
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Retirement Authority moves to recover Ksh65B unremitted pension funds
Next Article ” Respect Kenyans, you are an extortionist”, Ruto tells Gachagua
- Advertisement -
Latest News
” Respect Kenyans, you are an extortionist”, Ruto tells Gachagua
Local News NEWS
Retirement Authority moves to recover Ksh65B unremitted pension funds
County News
One dead, two injured in alleged illegal evictions in Kiambu
County News
Water rationing in Nairobi and environs over low water levels at Ndakaini
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

australia deep sea mining
TechnologyTechnology

Australian study establishes new framework for deep-sea mining impact assessment

BusinessEconomy

Experts push for interlinked payments to boost Africa’s cross-border trade, remittances

Technology

African cybersecurity experts meet in Nairobi in March for 2024 CISO Summit

TechnologyTechnology

BigStore raises funds to expand merchant base

Show More