TikToK removes 750,000 videos in Kenya

Social media giant TikTok, says it removed 750, 185 videos in Kenya out of 188.3 million videos removed worldwide for violating its rules on the platform.

According to the firm, 99.8% of the videos were removed before being reported while 93.8% were taken down within 24 hours of being posted.

“These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content,” said TikTok.

The second quarter Community Guidelines Enforcement Report covering April to June indicate that 46 000 accounts based in Kenya which were suspected to belong to users under the age of 13 were suspended out of 26 million globally.

The firm says it also interrupted 80,640 LIVE rooms in Kenya for violations of its guidelines out of 47.2 million accounts which received warnings and demonetized affecting 26.8 minion creators.

During the quarter under review, at least 42.2 billion videos were published on the platform out of which 0.4% of the total were removed.

“Automated systems detected 97.4% of these violations, while 99.5% of the videos were removed before being reported by users and 92.7% within 24 hours of posting. TikTok also reinstated around 6.3 million videos following successful appeals by users,” it added.