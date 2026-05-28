Armed suspect arrested after foiled robbery attempt in Jamhuri

One person has been arrested following a foiled robbery attempt in Jamhuri, Nairobi as sustained security operations and heightened patrols across the Nairobi Region continue to disrupt criminal activities.

According to a statement by the National Police Service, the incident occurred along the busy CITAM Church Road, an area usually characterised by the movement of traders, worshippers, motorists and pedestrians going about their daily activities.

The police said, officers have maintained constant surveillance in identified hotspots, responding swiftly to distress calls and working closely with members of the public to confront emerging threats.

The officers noted that they received reports that two suspects, a rider and his pillion passenger had launched a robbery spree targeting members of the public.

“Acting with speed and coordination, officers on patrol in the area immediately responded to the distress calls. As the suspects attempted to flee the scene, they fired several rounds in an attempt to intimidate both pursuing officers and members of the public,” read the statement.

The pillion passenger was intercepted and apprehended. The rider, however, managed to escape from the scene, prompting an immediate manhunt.

Upon arrest, officers established that the arrested pillion passenger was armed with a homemade pistol.

Police also recovered one spent cartridge and a bullet believed to have been discharged during the escape attempt.

NPS stressed that security operations remain active across the Nairobi Region as officers continue to pursue criminal networks that threaten the safety and peace of residents.

The National Police Service further reiterated its committed to serving and protecting the public by sustaining operations aimed at combating criminal activities.

Members of the public have been encouraged to continue reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via the emergency numbers 999 or 911, or through the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.