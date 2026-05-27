Journalists under CIPCC visit Lenovo factory to explore AI innovation

Journalists participating in the China International Press Communication Center programme Tuesday visited Lenovo as part of an ongoing effort to gain deeper insight into China’s technological advancement and innovation ecosystem.

The visit offered international journalists an opportunity to explore how Lenovo is integrating artificial intelligence into its products, services, and enterprise solutions as the company positions itself at the forefront of the global digital transformation.

During the engagement, participants were taken through Lenovo’s evolution from a computer manufacturing company into a global technology powerhouse focusing on AI powered computing, smart infrastructure, cloud systems, and intelligent devices.

Company representatives showcased some of Lenovo’s latest AI enabled technologies, including smart PCs, intelligent collaboration systems, data center solutions, and automation tools designed to improve efficiency across industries such as healthcare, education, finance, and manufacturing.

The journalists also received insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work, communication, and content creation. Lenovo officials emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and developing smarter technology that responds to changing global needs.

The visit highlighted China’s growing influence in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, while also giving journalists firsthand exposure to how major technology firms are driving digital transformation through research and innovation.

For many participants, the experience provided a clearer understanding of the role technology companies like Lenovo are playing in shaping the future global economy through AI driven solutions and intelligent digital infrastructure.