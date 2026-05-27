Kericho Mathematics teacher one of the SportPesa jackpot winners

Patrick Chepkwony from Konoin,Bomet County who works as Mathematics and Physics teacher in Kericho was among the lucky Sportpesa jack pot winner after winning a total of Ksh.18.6Million after he correctly predicted 13 matches.

The bookmakers firm issued cheque worth Ksh.40 Million in Bomet County where the company also hosted an exhibition match as part of its commitment to giving back to local community sports.

Having played on the SportPesa platform for years, Chepkwony, revealed that he carefully analyzes games using various betting platforms and SportPesa’s SP Score feature before placing his bets.

Inspired by former Mega Jackpot winner Cosmos Korir, who also hails from the larger Bomet region and previously won over Kshs 200 million, Chepkwony said discipline and probability played a major role in his victory. Upon receiving confirmation of his win, he shared the news with his Head of Department while still at school. He plans to invest part of the winnings in dairy farming and building a family home.

Also unveiled was Stephen Odhiambo from Siaya County, a Nairobi-based mechanic working in Kariokor, who won over Kshs 17.3 million after correctly predicting all 13 Midweek Jackpot matches. Unlike Chepkwony, Odhiambo describes himself as a casual player who places his bets and patiently waits for results. He intends to use the money to expand his garage business and improve his family’s living standards and education.

The third winner, a surveyor, Pius Kipsang from Nandi County, won a Kshs 5.2 million bonus after missing just one match in the 17-match Mega Jackpot. Kipsang noted that he plans to use part of the money to improve the quality of life for his family.

Speaking during the unveiling, SportPesa Public Relations and Advertising Executive Deborah Chipkirui Maina congratulated the winners and urged Kenyans to bet responsibly.

“Betting should strictly remain a form of entertainment and should never involve rent, school fees, or food money. We also encourage responsible gaming and strictly discourage underage betting,” she said.

The event concluded with a community exhibition match between Chaptalal FC, and Magengi FC, a grassroots football team from Merigi, Bomet County.Magengi Fc triumphed 5-4 via post match kicks after a stalemate in regular time

Magengi walked away with Kshs 30,000, two footballs, and a full set of kits, while the runners-up received Kshs 20,000 alongside a set of kits.