Several students feared dead in Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire

Several of students have lost their lives while others have been injured following a dormitory fire incident reported at around 3:30am at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County.

Preliminary reports indicate that students inside the dormitory were unable to open the door as the fire rapidly spread through the building.

According to the Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi, emergency response and rescue operations are ongoing, with injured students receiving medical attention.

The full extent of casualties and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The Kenya Red Cross said its first responders EMS Kenya ambulance and their psychosocial support personnel were dispatched to the scene to offer support to affected students alongside other emergency responders and relevant authorities.

More details to follow……