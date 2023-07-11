Ashley Young to have Everton medical after agreeing deal

Free agent Ashley Young has agreed to join Everton and is scheduled to have a medical on Tuesday after leaving Aston Villa.

Young’s contract at Villa Park expired and he has held talks with Luton, while there was also interest from Saudi Arabia.

Young, 38, won the Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester United, as well as the Serie A title with Inter Milan.

The full-back would be Everton’s first signing under manager Sean Dyche.

Former Burnley boss Dyche took over in January, replacing the sacked Frank Lampard, and guided the club to Premier League survival on the final day of the season.

Winger-turned-defender Young won the Europa League and League Cup with United and earned 39 England caps, playing in the 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia.

Young has played over 700 career games for club and country, including 32 appearances for Villa last season, and will provide experience to an Everton side that has narrowly escaped relegation the last two seasons.

On Monday, the Toffees travelled to Switzerland for a five-day training camp in the Alps where they will face second-division side Stade Nyonnais on Friday.