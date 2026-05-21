FootballSports

Aston Villa beat Freiburg to win Europa League

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

Dominant Aston Villa dispatched Freiburg 3-0  to win the Europa League and end a 30-year trophy drought.

First-half stunners from Youri Tielemans and Emi Buendia gave Villa control before Morgan Rogers’ strike sealed a second major European title 44 years after they won the European Cup.

Nine of that team from 1982 were at Besiktas Park in Istanbul to watch Unai Emery win his fifth Europa League.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Emery replaced Steven Gerrard in November 2022 with Villa three points above the relegation zone and has transformed them into top five contenders and, now, a European champion.

Villa supporter Prince William celebrated at the final whistle as Villa won major silverware for the first time since the 1996 League Cup.

AFCON: Senegal get off title defense with win against Gambia
South Africa into last 16 with first World Cup win
Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera claims East Africa Sunshine Tour qualifier
Barthes U20 Trophy: Kenya thumps Tunisia to keep tile hopes alive

Noah Atubolu kept an early Morgan Rogers drive out and Nicolas Hofler – in his final game before retirement – fired wide, but then Villa took over.

Tielemans – who scored the winner for Leicester in the 2021 FA Cup final – brilliantly volleyed in to cap a short corner routine four minutes before the break.

Buendia added a stunning second in first-half stoppage time, curling beyond Atubolu from 18-yards to leave Bundesliga side Freiburg with no way back.

Rogers added a third just before the hour, poking in Buendia’s near-post cross, to underline Villa’s superiority.

Amadou Onana hit the post and Buendia should have netted a fourth but, by then, Villa had already sealed victory.

 

 

VISA signs Lamine Yamal as global ambassador for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Hard fighting Wanyonyi sets World lead time at Kip Keino Classic
Kenya beats Germany to rejoin World Sevens Series
“I’m confident Kenya will trounce Uganda,” says Ambassador Maangi
300 golfers expected at the Nairobi leg of NCBA Golf Series
Share This Article
Previous Article US charges Cuba’s Raúl Castro with murder over 1996 downing of two planes
Next Article Murang’a County to support traders affected by protests
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya’s Sheila Chajira named 2026 Youth Olympics role model
Rugby Sports
Ebola vaccine could take nine months as death toll rises further, WHO warns
International News NEWS
Murang’a County to support traders affected by protests
County News NEWS
US charges Cuba’s Raúl Castro with murder over 1996 downing of two planes
International News NEWS

You May also Like

FootballSports

CAF President Dr. Motsepe commends Morocco’s football infrastructure

Local NewsNEWS

Eliud Kipchoge bags his fifth Berlin Marathon title

Sports

Npca T20 Play-offs: Swamis, Kanbis meet in Qualifier 1 as Sikhs, Sir Ali face off in eliminator

AFCON 2023Football

AFCON 2023: Nsue hat-trick fires Equatorial Guinea top of Group A

Show More