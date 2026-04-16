Wanyonyi to race 1500m at Kip Keino Classic

Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has been confirmed to run in the 1500m instead of his speciality during the seventh Kip Keino Classic inter-continental tour set for the 24th of this month.

The two-lap race world champion is among the big local star athletes confirmed for the Kenyan meet, the 2nd gold label tour this year.

Wanyonyi will take on international athletes such as Dominqo Keanno and Johannes Morepe, both from South Africa; Akbache Munir of France; Ethiopia’s quartet; and other local athletes in the discretionary event.

Reigning 800m World Champion Lillian Odira will take to the track at Nyayo on Friday night for her first race of the season since claiming gold last September in Tokyo with a new championship record.

This meet will be held in the evening for the first time, starting at 4PM and running through 8PM, and it will also introduce wave light technology.