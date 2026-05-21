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Murang’a County to support traders affected by protests

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has pledged financial support to traders whose properties were destroyed during recent protests over high fuel prices.

The Governor said the assistance will be provided through the county emergency fund as investigations into the incident continue.

Kang’ata spoke while visiting businesses that were vandalized during unrest witnessed in Murang’a town on Monday night.

He strongly condemned the violence and looting, noting that several businesses were affected.

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The Governor urged residents not to politicize the recent fuel price hikes in a manner that harms innocent business owners and members of the public.

He emphasized that traders in Murang’a town have invested heavily in their businesses over the years and should not bear the cost of political frustrations or violent protests.

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One of the affected traders, businesswoman Joyce Wangui, decried the losses, saying the incident had disrupted her livelihood.

She, however, welcomed the County Government’s pledge of financial support, noting it would help her rebuild her business.

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