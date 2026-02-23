GolfSports

Absa bank awards Kibugu Ksh 2 million for brilliant performance at MKO

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read
2- Absa Bank Kenya Board Chairman Mohammed Nyaoga and MD Abdi Mohamed with Kenya’s top finisher at the Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa, Njoroge Kibugu during the award ceremony where the bank awarded him an additional KES. 2 million for his top performance.

Absa Bank awarded Kenya’s top performer, Njoroge Kibugu, KSh 2 million for his outstanding performance in the just-concluded Magical Kenya Open (MKO) at the Karen Country Club.

President William Ruto, who was the chief guest on the final day, promised a KSh 5 million reward to Kibugu for his efforts.

The 22-year-old Kibugu signed off in style by playing a blemish-free round of 65 on the final day.

Njoroge was brilliant throughout, hitting five birdies, much to the delight of a partisan crowd which followed his every swing, finishing the tournament on a total score of 6 under, winning a total of USD 7,560 as his prize money.

The dramatic action at the final hole saw South Africa’s Casey Jarvis emerge victorious against American David Bryant after he shot a final round of 62, including 6 birdies and two eagles.

He won a total prize money of USD 459,000 for the victory.

American David Bryant finished runner-up on a total score of -22, while South Africa’s Hennie Du Plessis came third, a shot behind.

