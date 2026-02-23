Absa bank awards Kibugu Ksh 2 million for brilliant performance at MKO

Absa Bank awarded Kenya’s top performer, Njoroge Kibugu, KSh 2 million for his outstanding performance in the just-concluded Magical Kenya Open (MKO) at the Karen Country Club.

President William Ruto, who was the chief guest on the final day, promised a KSh 5 million reward to Kibugu for his efforts.

The 22-year-old Kibugu signed off in style by playing a blemish-free round of 65 on the final day.

Njoroge was brilliant throughout, hitting five birdies, much to the delight of a partisan crowd which followed his every swing, finishing the tournament on a total score of 6 under, winning a total of USD 7,560 as his prize money.

The dramatic action at the final hole saw South Africa’s Casey Jarvis emerge victorious against American David Bryant after he shot a final round of 62, including 6 birdies and two eagles.

He won a total prize money of USD 459,000 for the victory.

American David Bryant finished runner-up on a total score of -22, while South Africa’s Hennie Du Plessis came third, a shot behind.