Close to 30,000 cooperative societies risk deregistration from January next year unless they comply with statutory requirements, including filing annual returns, the State Department for Cooperatives has warned.

Acting Commissioner for Cooperative Development Symon Mburia said only about 4,000 of the more than 30,000 registered societies had met the requirement, raising concerns over governance, accountability and the protection of members’ savings.

Speaking during the 5th Annual Cabinet Secretary’s Consultative Meeting with cooperative and MSME leaders, Mburia said the department would take action against non-compliant societies to restore discipline and confidence in the sector.

He noted that poor compliance had contributed to mismanagement, with some cooperative leaders taking advantage of members who struggle to recover their savings and contributions.

“Cooperatives exist for the members, and they must work for the members. I would rather work with 4,000 or 5,000 properly managed and compliant organizations than have many societies that are mismanaging the public,” he said.

Mburia said societies would also be encouraged to consolidate through mergers, provided they meet the required standards, adding that the department was committed to resolving long-standing liquidation cases, particularly those affecting agricultural cooperatives unable to acquire and register property in their own names.

He announced plans to develop a Kenya Cooperative Transformation Strategy to guide the sector’s growth and establish liaison officers to improve coordination between national and county governments.

The department, the Commissioner said, is also developing a Cooperative Management Information System (CMIS) that will enable societies and members to access 35 government services online, reducing the need for manual applications and travel to Nairobi.

Cooperative Alliance of Kenya (CAK) Chief Executive Officer Daniel Marube called for stronger partnerships between national and county governments and the private sector to build a resilient cooperative movement.

Marube said county governments played a critical role in creating an enabling environment through registration, governance and auditing, following the devolution of several cooperative functions.

He also urged societies to attract more young people, noting that many cooperative leaders were above 55 years despite Kenya’s youthful population.

The meeting, running through the week and held under the theme ‘Building a Resilient, Future-Ready Cooperative Movement’, brought together representatives from all 47 counties and stakeholders in agriculture, finance, housing, transport and other cooperative subsectors.