Eighteen-year-old Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia, at the Kibera Law Courts.

Malaika, the daughter of actress Regina Wambui Gitao, alias Regina Re, appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera Law Courts, where she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The court declined her application to attend the funeral, which is taking place today, citing public concern and the need to avoid preferential treatment because of her family’s public profile.

Instead, Justice Kavedza directed Malaika’s father to attend the burial, take photographs and videos of the ceremony and later show them to his daughter while she is in custody at Gigiri Police Station to help her find closure.

The court took her plea after her defence counsel persuaded the judge that she was presumed mentally fit to plead to the charge. However, the judge ordered a mental health assessment, directing that the report be presented during her next court appearance.

The prosecution opposed her release on bail, citing the gravity of the offence, the possibility of witness interference and security concerns.

Malaika will remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station until December 3, 2026, when she is expected to return to court.

Meanwhile, her mother, Regina Re, and uncle, Alton Jimmy Macharia, are expected to appear before the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court later today to answer charges of being accessories to murder.

The murder is alleged to have occurred on the night of October 30, 2026, at Dorita’s home in Loresho Ridge, Nairobi, following a confrontation with her granddaughter.

Court documents indicate that the 86-year-old had found Thandie with her boyfriend in a compromising situation and ordered them and other visitors to leave the house.

An argument reportedly occurred and later Dorita’s body was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep neck wound.

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 3 by government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia established that Dorita died from severe blood loss caused by multiple stab wounds to the neck, which damaged major blood vessels.

The examination also revealed other injuries inflicted by a sharp object on her face, neck and other parts of her body.