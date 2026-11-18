Six nations booked their tickets for the Africa Cup of Nations Pamoja finals after the conclusion of matchday 4 of the group qualifications on Tuesday night.

Morocco completed their perfect run in Group A, beating Niger by a solitary goal to guarantee their qualification with a maximum of 12 points.

Burkina Faso joined Benin in Group F following a 3-1 away win to Mauritania, while Senegal also made it to the finals following a 4-2 win away against Sudan.

Mali also won 2-0 away to Rwanda to qualify for the finals from Group K, while Cameroon booked their ticket after Comoros defeated Congo 1-0 in Group G.

The six teams join three co-hosts Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania for the 36th AFCON finals while remaining 15 slots will be sealed in March next year during matchday 5 and 6 of the qualifiers.

The AFCON Pamoja edition is set to be held between June 19th and July 17th 2027.