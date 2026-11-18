The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Moroccan-Sahara (MINURSO) has officially commenced the phased withdrawal of its first contingent from Laayoune.

The landmark development follows the expiration of the mission’s mandate on 31st October, 2026, and builds upon a high-level working session chaired by King Mohammed VI on 4th November, 2026.

The royal session laid out the strategic framework for concluding the mission’s operations.

In alignment with Royal Guidelines, the Ministry of the Interior has established the “Office for Coordination with MINURSO.”

This specialized mechanism is tasked with steering and managing the seamless liquidation and withdrawal procedures in close partnership with relevant United Nations agencies.

Authorities have emphasized that the withdrawal mechanism is structured to guarantee a gradual, smooth and orderly exit, ensuring the safe departure of both civilian and military personnel alongside the systematic evacuation of mission equipment and material assets.

A statement issued by the Royal Office reiterated that the closure of MINURSO’s activities does not alter Morocco’s unwavering dedication to upholding the ceasefire, safeguarding its national security, protecting its territorial integrity and preserving regional peace.

Furthermore, the Royal Office underscored that the Kingdom’s commitment to the ceasefire remains a voluntary and steadfast national policy, one that persists independently of a UN mission.

The orderly transition highlights Morocco’s enduring adherence to constructive peacekeeping principles as the region enters a new chapter.