International News

At least nine killed in Canada shooting, including seven at school

BBC
By BBC
1 Min Read

At least nine people have been killed in a shooting in western Canada, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Six victims were discovered at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in north-eastern British Columbia, the RCMP says. A seventh died on the way to hospital.

Two more were found dead at another location, which police believe is connected to the incident. About 25 others have been injured.

An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appeared to be a self‑inflicted injury, police say.

Second Russia–Africa Summit an important dialogue platform
Australian territory resumes jailing 10-year-olds
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash
Kenya, UN leaders laud China’s GDI as key driver of sustainable progress
How China, Brazil promote cooperation among developing countries
Share This Article
Previous Article Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalogue
Next Article COG maintains stance on senate summons
- Advertisement -
Latest News
27 Kenyans rescued from ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Mudavadi says
Local News NEWS
Trump threatens to block opening of US-Canada bridge
Business International Business
Maraga launches UGM office in Wajir ahead of 2027 polls
County News
COG maintains stance on senate summons
Local News

You May also Like

AfricaLocal News

Kenya advocates tolerance, dialogue amid global conflicts

Africa

Kenya’s Lamu Old Town offers historical, current links to China

IRAN UGANDA
AfricaInternational News

Uganda, Iran ink deals on visa waiver, agricultural cooperation

International News

Far right hopes to make history as France votes in high-stakes poll

Show More