At least nine killed in Canada shooting, including seven at school

At least nine people have been killed in a shooting in western Canada, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Six victims were discovered at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in north-eastern British Columbia, the RCMP says. A seventh died on the way to hospital.

Two more were found dead at another location, which police believe is connected to the incident. About 25 others have been injured.

An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appeared to be a self‑inflicted injury, police say.