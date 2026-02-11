Entertainment

Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalogue

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read

US singer Britney Spears has become the latest musician to sell the rights to her catalogue that includes hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops!…I Did It Again,” US media reported.

The deal is believed to be worth around $200 million (KSh. 25.7B), according to sources cited by celebrity site TMZ, though it said the exact amount is not detailed in legal documents.

That sum would be comparable to the sale of Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s catalogue in 2023.

Spears, 44, joins a growing list of artists who have sold their music rights in recent years, including Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, as well as Shakira and KISS.

US media reported that the rights were bought by music publisher Primary Wave, whose portfolio includes the works of Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, Prince and others.

Owners of a song’s publishing rights receive payment for every broadcast, album sale or use in advertising and films.

Rapper Collo to launch new online show
Nairobi Jiu-jitsu fighters sign on with African Knockout
Tony Bennett: Legendary singer dies aged 96
In Pictures: “Renaissance” film premiere

The growing music rights market allows artists to monetise their catalogues, which are attractive long-term assets for investors in the streaming era.

Major labels like Sony, Universal and Warner have also expanded in this line of business, alongside specialist investors Recognition Music Group and Concord Music Publishing.

Spears shot to fame in the late 1990s but has largely stepped back from the music scene in recent years.

In 2021, a US court terminated a 13-year conservatorship that had allowed Spears’s father to control her finances, an arrangement the singer had described as abusive.

Baftas 2025: The winners list in full
Eric Omondi announces death baby Pyden Mudonga
Pictorial: Mashujaa day celebrations
Keemlyf, Savara team up for “Inside” out Friday
Ed Sheeran gears up for genre-spanning new album “Play”
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Cabinet approves Ksh 4.7T expenditure for 2026/27 financial year
Next Article At least nine killed in Canada shooting, including seven at school
- Advertisement -
Latest News
27 Kenyans rescued from ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Mudavadi says
Local News NEWS
Trump threatens to block opening of US-Canada bridge
Business International Business
Maraga launches UGM office in Wajir ahead of 2027 polls
County News
COG maintains stance on senate summons
Local News

You May also Like

CelebrityEntertainment

Miracle Baby gets through surgery successfully

Entertainment

Nairobi event puts diners in the dark to support visually impaired community

Entertainment

Anti-Finance Bill protesters recognized at Pulse Influencer Awards

Entertainment

Sean Paul to perform in Nairobi in December

Show More