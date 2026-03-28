AthleticsSports

Athletics: Sprinter Samuel Chege bullish ahead of season opener in Uganda

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

Reigning national 200m champion Samuel Chege is all set ahead of his season opening race in Kampala Uganda.Chege is set to compete in the 200m race during the Uganda National Athletics Trials which will be held tomorrow,Sunday at Nelson Mandela Stadium Namboole,Uganda.

‘’I am all set ahead of the championship tomorrow in Uganda which I will be using to gauge myself as I prepare for the season ahead of the Kipkeino Classic’’,Chege told KBC Digital Sports

Chege will be eyeing  an improved performance at this years Kipkeino classic scheduled April 26th at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi with the Uganda meet acting as his preparations for the global tour.

The Seventh KipKeino classic continental tour will for the first time feature the wavelight technology in an attempt to enable athletes attain fast times or even lower records to match other global meets.

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Technical specialists from Timetronics in Belgium, along with Diamond League officials, have been in the country since the beginning of this week to evaluate and inspect the newly installed tartan track and field event surfaces at Nyayo Stadium in preparation for the Kipkeino classic. More than 250 athletes have already been confirmed participation for the 17 core and discretionary events.

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